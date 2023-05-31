Residents of a Cringila home have had a lucky escape after a fire erupted outside their home early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the Auburn Parade home at 5.31am following reports of a house fire.
"It was called in by a resident who said there was a car in the driveway of the house," Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Andrew Barber said.
Four fire trucks from Warrawong and Wollongong rushed to the home, but on arrival discovered the property was not on fire.
"It appeared to be a house fire, but it was bush next to the house," Duty Commander Barber said.
Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to the home and it was extinguished within 15 minutes.
At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown.
Meanwhile, firefighters in Illawarra's north are conducting a hazard reduction burn on Thursday to better protect homes, industry and a temple in Helensburgh.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
