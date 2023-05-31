Fighting flu this winter starts with you Advertising Feature

People aged 65 and over are eligible for a free flu vaccination. Picture Shutterstock

Winter is officially upon us and with that comes the dreaded flu season.



Each year, millions of people suffer from seasonal influenza, which is often called the flu. Flu is a respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs.

Flu is a mild illness for some people. But for others, including older adults and those with chronic (long-lasting) health conditions, the flu can be very serious and even life-threatening.

NSW Health is urging the community to book in for their influenza vaccine if they haven't already done so.



NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said, "Everyone six months and older is recommended to get a flu vaccine and these are available through GPs for any age group, as well as through pharmacies for everyone aged five years and over," Dr Chant said.

"In particular, we want to remind priority groups that the flu vaccine is free and readily available - so please, book in today to give yourself the best possible protection from severe illness that can be brought on by influenza."

Priority groups include:

Children aged six months to under five years

People aged 65 and over

Aboriginal people from six months of age

Pregnant women

Those with serious health conditions such as diabetes; cancer; immune disorders; obesity; severe asthma; kidney, heart, lung or liver disease

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time. All adults can get a 2023 COVID-19 vaccine booster if it's been six months or longer since their last COVID-19 booster or confirmed infection (whichever is most recent) for additional protection against severe illness from COVID-19.



So why is flu more dangerous for older adults? One reason is that the immune system - which helps your body fight infections - weakens as you age. For example, because your body is busy fighting off the flu, you might pick up a secondary infection such as pneumonia.



A second reason is that older adults are also more likely to have other health conditions, like diabetes, that increase their risk for complications from the flu.

We can all take steps to help protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 and flu, including:

Stay up to date with your recommended flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

Stay home if you have cold or flu symptoms

Wear a mask in crowded, indoor places

Get together outdoors or in large, well-ventilated spaces with open doors and windows

Wash or sanitise your hands often

Talk with your doctor now if you are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or influenza to make a plan about what to do if you get sick, including what test to take, and discussing if you are eligible for antiviral medicines

Don't visit people who are at higher risk of severe illness if you have cold or flu symptoms

Take a rapid antigen test to test for COVID-19 especially before visiting vulnerable loved ones