Close the door (and windows) on Jack Frost Advertising Feature

Keep safe and warm this winter by eliminating draughts coming from gaps in doors and windows. Now is a good time to clear chimneys and make open fireplaces and wood heaters safe and efficient. Picture Shutterstock

BEAT soaring energy costs and plummeting temperatures this winter with these tips for keeping a warm home.

Make it a double

Not only will double glazing help keep power bills in check, but it will also add value to your property.

Double-glazed windows contain a sealed air gap between two panes that acts as an added layer of insulation, a feature that can lessen heat loss by up to 30 per cent compared with single-glazed windows.

Double glazing also reduces external noise.

Door duty

Gaps at the bottom and around the edges of doors are common, especially in older homes.

Use a door sausage for gaps at the bottom of doors, while brush or wiper strips should be used to fill gaps around the door's sides.

Consider hanging an insulated curtain over the door in winter and employ a handyperson to recaulk around doors and windows.

Gas vs electric

Typically, electricity is cheaper to run; however, a lot depends on the efficiency of your appliances. A fan heater costs about 54c an hour to run, while panel heaters cost about 49c per hour. Convection gas heaters cost about $2.76 per day, while the average daily cost of gas heaters is $2.90.

Blind faith

Cellular blinds are the best window coverings for keeping in the warmth. They create insulating air pockets to trap air which reduces heat loss. Curtains can also offer more insulation because they are thicker and, unlike blinds, don't need slats to function - generally, the thicker the curtain, the better the insulation.

Solar power

The average productive life of a solar panel is 30 years, with an efficiency of about 20 per cent.

While initially expensive because of installation costs, solar panels provide the greatest long-term savings.

The big attraction is the feed-in tariff, where solar owners are paid for the excess energy they generate and return to the grid.

Come in from the cold

Winter is the season to chillax. Time to stay indoors, and unwind in front of the fire with a good book and perhaps homemade soup.

Consider buying a crockpot, or slow cooker, to make hearty casseroles for the family. Winter is when the kitchen becomes the true heart of the home, so dust off old recipe books and reintroduce some old favourites for cold nights.

This hat trick will keep you toasty warm



Three ways of keeping warm in winter can be found in layers.

Pull on a singlet or vest when dressing in the morning since undergarments make good insulators.

Your next layer of clothing (such as a shirt and trousers) should be tight-fitting to maintain the warmth from your undergarments.

Before you head outside, don a coat or puffer jacket to protect from the elements and keep a hat handy since up to 10 per cent of body heat is lost through the head.

Keep feet warm with socks or stockings before putting on shoes or boots, while Ugg boots are ideal indoor footwear.