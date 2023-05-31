BEAT soaring energy costs and plummeting temperatures this winter with these tips for keeping a warm home.
Not only will double glazing help keep power bills in check, but it will also add value to your property.
Double-glazed windows contain a sealed air gap between two panes that acts as an added layer of insulation, a feature that can lessen heat loss by up to 30 per cent compared with single-glazed windows.
Double glazing also reduces external noise.
Gaps at the bottom and around the edges of doors are common, especially in older homes.
Use a door sausage for gaps at the bottom of doors, while brush or wiper strips should be used to fill gaps around the door's sides.
Consider hanging an insulated curtain over the door in winter and employ a handyperson to recaulk around doors and windows.
Typically, electricity is cheaper to run; however, a lot depends on the efficiency of your appliances. A fan heater costs about 54c an hour to run, while panel heaters cost about 49c per hour. Convection gas heaters cost about $2.76 per day, while the average daily cost of gas heaters is $2.90.
Cellular blinds are the best window coverings for keeping in the warmth. They create insulating air pockets to trap air which reduces heat loss. Curtains can also offer more insulation because they are thicker and, unlike blinds, don't need slats to function - generally, the thicker the curtain, the better the insulation.
The average productive life of a solar panel is 30 years, with an efficiency of about 20 per cent.
While initially expensive because of installation costs, solar panels provide the greatest long-term savings.
The big attraction is the feed-in tariff, where solar owners are paid for the excess energy they generate and return to the grid.
Winter is the season to chillax. Time to stay indoors, and unwind in front of the fire with a good book and perhaps homemade soup.
Consider buying a crockpot, or slow cooker, to make hearty casseroles for the family. Winter is when the kitchen becomes the true heart of the home, so dust off old recipe books and reintroduce some old favourites for cold nights.
Three ways of keeping warm in winter can be found in layers.
Pull on a singlet or vest when dressing in the morning since undergarments make good insulators.
Your next layer of clothing (such as a shirt and trousers) should be tight-fitting to maintain the warmth from your undergarments.
Before you head outside, don a coat or puffer jacket to protect from the elements and keep a hat handy since up to 10 per cent of body heat is lost through the head.
Keep feet warm with socks or stockings before putting on shoes or boots, while Ugg boots are ideal indoor footwear.
When it comes to a warm (and good night's sleep), turn off your electric blanket if you have one before you get into bed (for safety reasons) and buy an effective continental quilt, ideally made of goose or duck feather and with a tog (thermal overall grade) of 13.5 up to 15 for best insulation.
Winter is officially upon us and with that comes the dreaded flu season.
Each year, millions of people suffer from seasonal influenza, which is often called the flu. Flu is a respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs.
Flu is a mild illness for some people. But for others, including older adults and those with chronic (long-lasting) health conditions, the flu can be very serious and even life-threatening.
NSW Health is urging the community to book in for their influenza vaccine if they haven't already done so.
NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said, "Everyone six months and older is recommended to get a flu vaccine and these are available through GPs for any age group, as well as through pharmacies for everyone aged five years and over," Dr Chant said.
"In particular, we want to remind priority groups that the flu vaccine is free and readily available - so please, book in today to give yourself the best possible protection from severe illness that can be brought on by influenza."
Priority groups include:
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time. All adults can get a 2023 COVID-19 vaccine booster if it's been six months or longer since their last COVID-19 booster or confirmed infection (whichever is most recent) for additional protection against severe illness from COVID-19.
So why is flu more dangerous for older adults? One reason is that the immune system - which helps your body fight infections - weakens as you age. For example, because your body is busy fighting off the flu, you might pick up a secondary infection such as pneumonia.
A second reason is that older adults are also more likely to have other health conditions, like diabetes, that increase their risk for complications from the flu.
We can all take steps to help protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 and flu, including:
For more information go to health.nsw.gov.au.