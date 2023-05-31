Police have charged a man with causing the death of two men who were reportedly run over in North Nowra on Wednesday evening.
The 27-year-old man is due to face Nowra Local Court on Thursday, charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and driving with mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
It comes after a 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old man died in Condie Crescent.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 7pm on Wednesday and found the men critically injured.
Bystanders gave them first aid until paramedics arrived, but they could not be saved.
Police were told the men were lying on the road when they were run over by a ute.
The driver of the ute was breath-tested and returned a positive result.
The North Nowra man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station for breath analysis, then hospital for mandatory testing.
Following further inquiries, police charged him with the three offences.
He was refused bail to appear at court on Thursday.
