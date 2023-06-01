They showed plenty of early promise, but the Blaze will continue to search for answers after suffering their third successive defeat on Wednesday night.
South Coast's opens side scored the opening six goals in their NSW Premier League clash with the Stingrays. Sutherland fought back to hold a slender 16-15 lead at quarter-time, before the Blaze surged ahead in the second to lead by 30-27 at the main break.
However, the Stingrays put the foot down after halftime, taking an eight-goal lead into the three quarter-time break and then pushing on to record a 55-45 victory.
"I think it comes down to our ability to stay focused in the key areas of the game," Blaze coach Marji Parr said.
"We've been really trying to execute that over the last three weeks, and it's been really letting us down - and even more so tonight."
Meanwhile, the Blaze's under 23s suffered their fifth successive defeat, falling 49-24 to the Stingrays on Wednesday night.
