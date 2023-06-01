Illawarra Mercury
South Coast Blaze aiming to halt NSW Premier League losing slump

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 1 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:20am
Blaze goal attack Mia Evans puts pressure on her opponent. Picture by May Bailey/Clusterpix
They showed plenty of early promise, but the Blaze will continue to search for answers after suffering their third successive defeat on Wednesday night.

