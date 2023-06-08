Illawarra's shame: how heavy drinking is destroying our lives

A Wollongong GP says doctors have a front row seat when it comes to witnessing the harm caused by alcohol, and believes many people are not aware how dangerous drinking can be.
"We see the harms resulting from alcohol in our day-to-day life," Dr Rowena Ivers said.
"We obviously see people presenting with the effects of chronic alcohol use, so things like cirrhosis, blood pressure or dementia but we also see the effects of acute alcohol use too.
"This is where people have had accidents, sometimes quite terrible accidents where they've had motor vehicle accidents or broken limbs or had all sorts of injuries as a result of acute intoxication."
According to NSW Health data, people in the Illawarra are at a higher risk of alcohol-related harms, with a higher rate of weekly and daily drinkers than the state average, and a lower rate of those who never drink or drink less than weekly.
The region's short-term risk for alcohol-related harm is three percentage points higher than the state average, and Wollongong Local Government Area has a higher rate of alcohol attributable deaths and hospitalisations than the state, NSW HealthStats show.
Dr Ivers said alcohol also had a devastating affect on families and children.
"Sadly, we also see a lot of family violence, partner violence and a lot of that is related to alcohol," she said.
"And I think some of the saddest effects that we see are kids with severe developmental problems as a result of foetal alcohol disorder."
Backing a call from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners for a crackdown on big alcohol companies having a say over what goes in safety guidelines, Dr Ivers - the organisation's Illawarra representative - said she believed many people weren't fully aware of alcohol's harms.
"Some relatively new research findings say that even one drink a day of alcohol clearly does increase your risk of cancer, for example," she said.
"But I think a lot of people aren't aware of that."
RACGP President Dr Nicole Higgins has called for action on alcohol lobby groups, which she says have "explicitly misquoted or misrepresented the findings of scientific evidence" when making submissions to the national health guidelines for alcohol use.
Prompted by new research published in the Drug and Alcohol Review journal which looked at the reliability of evidence used in documents designed to shape public policy, Dr Higgins said alcohol companies should be regulated the same way as tobacco giants.
"They should not be allowed to advertise, or lobby politicians, and their submissions should be seen for what they are - dubious misrepresentations aimed at nothing more than boosting their bottom line," Dr Higgins said.
"I think in the decades to come it will finally dawn on policy makers and consumers that alcohol is the new cigarettes."
Industry lobby group, Alcohol Beverages Australia, believes Australia's health guidelines on alcohol are "highly conservative in terms of the guidelines of comparable countries".
In a statement about the standards on its website, the ABA also says confusion about the guidelines means "a large proportion of the population (including many GPs)" choose to ignore them.
"In place of these restrictive public health approaches to alcohol consumption the industry would like to see guidelines developed by health experts without a broader alcohol control agenda, and in a format the public can accept as realistic and practical advice," the ABA said.
"This should include new guidelines on single occasion drinking that better reflects obvious differences in capacity between different population groups, so as to better engage and educate consumers."
RACGP Alcohol and Other Drug spokesperson Dr Hester Wilson said the new research findings should come as no surprise, and said any health care worker would identify alcohol as the drug which causes the most harm.
"I'm not out to criticise anyone for enjoying a drink but keep in mind that this drug causes significant harm year on year and nothing much is done about it," she said.
"Government should keep in mind alcohol puts tremendous strain on every level of our health system.
"That includes hospitals managing people who have suffered harm from the drug and as GPs we see the results of risky drinking in patients almost every day. In fact, some estimates state that alcohol costs Australia $67 billion each year.
"Ask any healthcare worker which drug causes the most harm in society and I can almost guarantee you they will point the finger at booze.
