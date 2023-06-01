Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Local government minister blasts huge price tag on Blue Haven aged care centre

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Muncipal Council Mayor Neil Reilly and CEO Jane Stroud met with Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig to discuss the efforts to repair their finances. Picture by Robert Peet
Kiama Muncipal Council Mayor Neil Reilly and CEO Jane Stroud met with Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig to discuss the efforts to repair their finances. Picture by Robert Peet

Kiama Municipal Council's decision to build the Blue Haven aged care centre was an "egregious expense", Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig said in parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.