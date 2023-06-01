Kiama Municipal Council's decision to build the Blue Haven aged care centre was an "egregious expense", Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig said in parliament.
It's an assessment Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly agrees with.
Mr Hoenig was quite scathing about councils across the state complaining about issues like having to pay more for the Emergency Services Levy and asking for more money.
"Mayors from a variety of councils have been coming to see me and writing to me, talking about the financial sustainability of local government," Mr Hoenig said.
"I point out to them that financial sustainability is not about rate increases; it is about getting their own finances in order. It is about monitoring their own finances and making sure that they are accountable for their own expenses."
He then noted that some councils were "quite happy to embark upon some egregious expenses".
"Kiama council put $105 million into an aged-care facility, nearly sinking the council's financials in the process," Mr Hoenig said.
He also listed Ryde council's spending $10,000 for a weekend for the mayor and councillors at a swanky Sydney hotel and Tamworth council spent $13,000 on overseas travel, including a trip by the mayor to Nashville.
"Local government needs to face its own expenditure issues before it comes bleating to the State Government and asking for an allocation of funds when it is itself facing a $180 billion deficit," Mr Hoenig said.
Cr Reilly said he and Kiama CEO Jane Stroud met with the minister in Sydney late on Wednesday afternoon and told him he thought the same about Blue Haven.
"I advised the minister that I agreed with his summation that our council should never embarked on capital expense of $105 million with such light plans to manage the facility and no clear oversight regarding the galloping expenses associated with it," Cr Reilly said.
The mayor also said council didn't go "cap in hand" to the government asking for a bailout, opting to take care of its own problems.
Also, he felt the current council's transparency over its dire financial straits and willingness to rectify the situation saved it from having administrators appointed.
"His response I think was very understanding of our situation in that the solutions of the past have become the problems of the present," Mr Reilly said.
"He was very encouraging in the work that we have done to set things straight with our finances. We spoke about the listing of the performance improvement orders. His comment was that he doesn't think the state government should interfere as much as they do in council decision-making.
"He was very pleased in the progress that we have been making, not only from the words that we spoke but from the Office of Local Government and our appointed advisor. He said it builds a picture of a council that knows the direction it's going and working hard to achieve what it needs to achieve."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
