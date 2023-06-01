Wollongong and Shellharbour hospital admissions fell during pandemic peak

The number of patients admitted to Wollongong hospital fell during the height of the pandemic in 2021/22, despite a rise in the number of emergency admissions compared to the previous year.
New data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) shows there were 50,206 admissions to the region's biggest hospital in the latest financial year.
This was 800 fewer patients and a 1.56 per cent drop compared to 2020/21, and about 2000 less patients than the pre-pandemic high in 2018/19.
A fall in patient admissions was also seen nationally in 2021/22, with 11.6 million public and private hospital admissions representing a 2.1 per cent decrease from the previous year.
AIHW spokesperson Dr. Adrian Webster said the data showed how the trend for hospital admissions growth changed throughout the pandemic
"Prior to the pandemic, hospitalisations increased by an average of 3.3% per year between 2014-15 and 2018-19," he said.
"However, the peak of the pandemic has thrown the steady growth trend off balance."
A local breakdown of hospital admissions shows fluctuations in the type of admissions, with all "emergency" categories in Wollongong rising despite the overall drop.
For instance, medical emergency admissions at Wollongong Hospital climbed 10 per cent compared to the previous year, but were still below pre-pandemic levels over the last decade.
The number of "other acute emergency" admissions also rose significantly year on year, climbing 9 per cent compared to 2020/21 to reach their highest point in a decade.
Surgical emergency admissions in Wollongong hospital also hit their highest point in the ten years measured by the AIHW, rising 6.7 per cent from the previous year.
But surgical non-emergency admissions fell significantly, by 21 per cent compared to 2020/21.
Admissions to the hospital in all other categories, including palliative care, rehabilitation, mental health and non-acute care dropped from the previous year.
Wollongong childbirth admissions, which reached a record high in 2020/21 amid the pandemic baby boom, fell 1.7% to 2674 in the latest financial year.
At Shellharbour hospital there was a significant drop in the total number of admitted patients, with overall admissions falling nearly 5 per cent from 2020/21.
The AIHW report also contains national information on the number of hospitalisations involving a COVID-19 diagnosis, showing a significant increase from 4,700 in 2020-21 to 263,400 in 2021-22.'
"While there has been a substantial increase in the number of hospitalisations involving a COVID-19 diagnosis, this does not necessarily reflect the severity of the illness; it could be related to the widespread nature of COVID-19," Dr Webster said.
"In many cases patients are admitted with COVID-19, not necessarily because of COVID-19."
Of the 263,400 hospitalisations involving a COVID-19 diagnosis, three per cent involved a stay in the intensive care unit, 1.3 per cent required ventilation and 2 per cent of patients died in hospital.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
