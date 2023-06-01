The devastation of the Currowan bushfire was the spark that led South Coast MP Liza Butler to parliament.
Ms Butler delivered her inaugural speech on the floor of parliament this week, in which she talked of growing up in Shellharbour before moving to the South Coast 21 years ago.
She also said it was the Black Summer fires that made her decide to "stop throwing things at the television" and do something to represent the community.
"It was my experience of the Currowan fire - a fire that lasted a total of 74 days, and the clincher that made me determined to have a seat here," Ms Butler said.
"While the fire had torn through rural properties in its early days, it was the communities of Bawley Point and Kioloa that were the first villages to be hit by the fire in early December 2019.
"While the media could film our house with 40-metre flames surrounding it, and with the Cross Roads RFS crew miraculously saving it, and when the septic pump-out truck could drive in and out, and the rubbish could get collected, my community could not get food, medicine or even bottles of water delivered.
"And when I turned to the media to try to get somebody to take action, I was told to stop making a fuss. I immediately turned to [friend and mentor] Roger Lucas and said, 'We need to talk. I'm running for NSW Parliament in the next election'."
She praised those in the community who helped others, including those who delivered food and medical supplies by boat from Ulladulla harbour.
"I was sick to my stomach every time I knew that a boat was in the water bringing out the supplies I had requested," she said. "But this also made me extremely proud of our community. The generosity of people and businesses was incredible."
Later, there was the further heartbreak of watching as the rest of the coast went up in flames.
"What saddened me further was that five weeks later, when the rest of the South Coast burnt, the same thing happened in other communities," she said.
"It became obvious that there was no plan put in place for a disaster of this magnitude, and once again people put their lives at risk and delivered food and supplies to other communities via boat - and there were heroes in every community."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
