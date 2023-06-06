Executives at the University of Wollongong enjoyed a rise of 7 per cent in their average pay last year, bringing it to $523,000 - a figure the main staff union said was "outrageous".
The UOW annual report shows the top executives at the university enjoyed their bump from an average of $488,000 in 2021.
This came as the university reported a $28 million operating deficit and before industrial action over staff pay which appears set to flare again.
After strike action staff have now been offered a 4 per cent per year increase.
The university had 6 executives earning more than $560,000 in 2022, with Vice-Chancellor Patricia Davidson on more than $1.02 million.
National Tertiary Education Union branch president Professor Fiona Probyn-Rapsey said the high-flying executives flourished while many teaching staff were on casual contracts.
"Those wages are excessive and outrageous and that's a problem for the tertiary sector as a whole right across Australia," she said.
"In the last few decades, when we've seen these excessive executive salaries on the increase, we've also seen the increase of a casual workforce.
"So that's the business model of universities.
"They are short-changing staff who do the core business of teaching and research in order to fund these excessive salaries."
A UOW spokesman said the Vice-Chancellor gave up 20 per cent of her salary during cutbacks caused by the Covid pandemic.
"Executive salaries at the University of Wollongong align with those for similar positions across the higher education sector," he said.
"The Vice-Chancellor's salary is commensurate with that of her predecessor.
"Some senior UOW executives retired during 2022, and the remuneration totals and averages for executive officers listed in the annual report do include the payout of their accrued benefits."
"While the average remuneration for senior executives was higher in 2022 ($523,000) than in 2021 ($488,000), it was lower than the average remuneration in 2020 ($603,000) and 2019 ($579,000).
"The number of persons included in the table of remuneration of executive officers in the annual report reflects the retirement and appointment of individuals (either on an interim or permanent basis) over the course of the year."
The university presently has 18 executives, but not all of these are required to have their pay listed in the annual reports. The UOW website lists 14 in its "leadership team" but this didn't count the Chancellor, Deputy Chancellors and the chair of the Academic Senate.
Executive pay has been a fraught issue at UOW, where a large number of teaching staff are on short-term or casual contracts.
The university's offer to staff was lifted recently to the equivalent of 3 per cent to 4 per cent each year for three to four years.
This followed strike action which the NTEU said was likely to continue as workloads and understaffing needed to be addressed.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
