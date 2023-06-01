Health Minister Ryan Park says he is "very concerned" about the attacks on health care workers that have occurred during his first months in the job, and has asked for a review into whether enough has been done to protect them from violence.
Citing the death of Illawarra paramedic Steven Tougher and attacks on hospital workers at Concord Hospital, Mr Park said he would not allow health workers to become "punching bags".
He said the rise in mental health presentations, and alcohol and drug issues - especially with ice - had changed the environment in the state's emergency departments.
In parliament on Thursday, Mr Park acknowledged an extensive examination into hospital security conducted under the previous government, by former health minister Peter Anderson, which made 107 recommendations to improve hospital security.
He has asked Mr Anderson to return for "a short, sharp evaluation into the progress made towards the delivery of his recommendations from this examination".
"His report, an extensive report, outlined a range of recommendations to make it safer for healthcare workers to go to work, [but] unfortunately over the first few months I have been, to be honest, very concerned with a number of attacks on our healthcare workers," he said.
"We know about the death of Steven Tougher, all of us know about that his family... but we've also had recent incidents just last week at Concord where four health care workers were seriously assaulted.
"When I came into this job, I wanted to get a sense of how far we've got as a healthcare system in implementing these recommendations and to be quite frank, we need to do better.
"That's why I've asked Peter Anderson to go back and give me an independent analysis around how far and how deep into the system we've implemented these recommendations."
Mr Park said the new review would help find out "who's doing well in the system in protecting healthcare workers and who needs some additional support".
"I always think if it was my family member who was a security guard, a cleaner, paramedic or nurse, allied healthcare worker, what would I want?" he said.
"And I would want to make sure that that is environment is as safe as possible.
"The environment that is in our emergency departments in our hospitals at the moment is a very, very different one to what it was 10, 15 or 20 years ago.
"We know with the increased presentations from both mental health... but also drug and alcohol particularly a drug like ice, and that has incredible powers over a person's physical strength, that often to be quite honest, healthcare workers are right on the front line for attack."
Mr Anderson will also be asked to provide advice on any further actions needed to improve implementation.
"This will be short, sharp, and to the point," Mr Park said.
"I want to make sure that every single health service is doing what they can every single day to protect the men and women who provide care and look after us when we go to hospital.
"I want to make sure that paramedics are getting the support out in the field and I want to make sure that if there are improvements that we can make, both legislatively and through equipment, through training and through the way in which we work as a system then I want to make sure that that's in place."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
