He's got a huge hurdle to clear, but fighting for a world title in Wollongong is pretty juicy carrot for Sam Goodman; not to mention the 'Mad Bunch' that follows him everywhere he goes.
Goodman will be looking to take his record to perfect 15-0 when he takes on tricky American Ra'eese Aleem in just over a fortnight on the Gold Coast in an IBF eliminator.
The bout will be the lead support act to Tim Tszyu's defence of his Interim WBO super-welterweight title against Mexican Carlos Ocampo.
The prize for Goodman is a shot at unified super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales, who claimed the IBF and WBA straps with an upset victory over highly fancied Uzbekistani Murodjon Akhmadaliev in April.
A win over Aleem (20-0) would caterpault the pride of Albion Park into a showdown with Tapales, with Wollongong a genuine shot at hosting the bout.
The WEC hosted Paul Gallen's stunning KO of former heavyweight world titleist Lucas Browne in 2021, with No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose telling the Mercury in March that it's an option high up on the board.
"Outside of Tim Tszyu, no fighter in Australia comes close to having the support that Sam has from 'The Mad Bunch'," Rose said.
Goodman hasn't earned his opportunity by looking past opponents like Aleem, but fighting in Wollongong with world titles on the line has been a long-held dream for the 24-year-old.
"One hundred per cent, [Wollongong's] where I would ideally like it to be," Goodman said.
"When I win this fight, I don't think there's any reason that fight shouldn't be made in Wollongong or potentially another crack at the Tim Tszyu-Charlo card [in the US].
"Wollongong would obviously be my first preference. I'd love to bring a world title fight to home. It'd be awesome to do it in front of my home crowd, but that's all talk at the moment.
"I'm completely focused on this one. I'll run through this guy (Aleem) first, I'll get this one done, and then I'll be screaming out Tapales' name at the end of the fight."
Goodman last fought in March on the undercard of Tim Tszyu's demolition of brash American Tony Harrison in March, seeing off former IBF world champion TJ Doheny in dominant fashion.
He hasn't left camp since, initially preparing for a quick turnaround into an April bout before setting his sights on the IBF eliminator in a fortnight's time.
It's the biggest fight of his career by a wide margin, but he insists he's not feeling any added pressure.
"I'm aware of [what's at stake]," he said.
"It's in the back of my mind, I'm getting closer to my goals, but I'm still taking everything one day at a time, a training session at a time and a fight at a time.
"I'm just focused on every day, doing the best I can do in the gym and, once it comes time to fight, I'll be the best version of me.
"I haven't got my head in the clouds thinking about other fights. I know this dude's a tough dude and he's going to bring some challenges, he does some crazy shit.
"The eliminator probably popped up a fight or two quicker than I thought, but knew I was close, I knew these opportunities would come.
"I'm ready for it. I'm ready to take this opportunity, I'm ready to kick this door down and run over him."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
