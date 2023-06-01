Low and slow is the way to go when using fire to beat fire to help keep Helensburgh residents safe.
Clear and dry weather is giving firefighters across the Illawarra and NSW the chance to conduct hazard reduction burns to better protect communities.
On Thursday, dozens of NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters commenced a HR in Helensburgh to help protect those who live and work in the area.
The three-hectare burn was conducted in an area that hadn't burnt in the past 8-9 years.
"It's on the southern side of Helensburgh and it is one of the strategic sites we've chosen," NSW Rural Fire Service acting coordinator community risk David Bartlett said.
It will help protect homes directly to the north, a nearby horse facility, industrial buildings, the Sri Venkateswara Temple and swamplands to the south.
It's among a number of HRs being conducted in the area, including a 245 hectare burn at South Cataract.
Before this and any burning is done a prescription must be met.
"That prescription is driven by what the weather is on the day to try and maintain what we call a low intensity fire," Mr Bartlett said.
"We try and keep the flames below about half a metre, try to keep the rate of spread slow to try and conduct the burn safely, but it also manages to take out a good percentage of the fuels on the ground and in the mid-storey.
"This site has gone through a rigorous environmental assessment to get to this point where we are today,"
"The objective is to try and reduce the amount of fuel we have across the landscape so in the event that we do have a wild fire that the intensity of the fire is lower, restricted and gives our firefighters a better opportunity to contain the fire."
Smoke from HRs can be seen across the Illawarra and the community is urged to call triple-0 if you seen any unattended fires.
"Be mindful of smoke across the road and if you see some slowdown and put your headlights on," Mr Bartlett said.
Hazard reductions and back burns are often mixed up as the same thing, but they are very different.
Better known as HRs to firies, these reduces the fuel load within bushland. This helps to reduce the intensity and spread of any out-of-control bushfires that may occur in the future.
HRs can be controlled burns, mechanical clearing of undergrowth and vegetation, or even reducing the ground fuel by hand.
HRs can create asset protection zones around homes, businesses, stock and other areas of value,
In May, the NSW RFS conducted HRs on 33,000 hectares of land across the state. This includes non-fire related HRs.
During the next week, HRs on 6876 hectares of land in NSW are planned.
Is a tactic used in the control and containment of fires. It involves igniting another fire to consume fuel in the path of the main fire.
"We're trying to take away the fuel from a fire as it approaches us so that it doesn't have any fuel to continue to burn," Mr Bartlett said.
"It certainly is a tool to fight fires, it's one of the many tools we do use, but under certain conditions it becomes the best one to use."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
