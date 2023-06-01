Philip Lowe is, for now, the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.
For the past 12 months, the nation has hung on his words on the first Tuesday of months that aren't January. Presumably, that's when Mr Lowe enjoys a summer break and the nation has four weeks' respite, too.
But on those 11 other Tuesdays, Mr Lowe has let us know if the cash rate was going to move in a particular direction.
An expectant nation would collectively wonder if the rate rose - as it has for 11 of the past 12 months - what they'd cut back on.
Homeowners dealt with constant interest rate rises on their already stretched mortgages and already stretched renters faced similar knock-on effects as well, ummm, that's capitalism for you.
Turns out we were fortunate enough to have Mr Lowe let us know what's next go when he fronted up to a Senate estimates hearing on rising rents yesterday.
In a nutshell, it's your privacy.
Whether you're a homeowner or a renter it just won't matter, the biggest banker of them all said. Larger households would help bring rent prices down, he told the room.
"We need more people, on average, to live in each dwelling," he said having earlier pointed to the fact there's been a decline in the average number of people per dwelling.
So there we are, if you're fortunate enough to own your own home, or at least be paying it off regularly, budge up, share your space or at least invite those kids home again. After all, rents are eating into their bank balances, too.
If you're a renter, then adopt a "more the merrier" philosophy. Who needs privacy in a share house anyway?
But always, of course, in line with your rental contract responsibilities. Mr Lowe, of course, would not condone subletting.
He reckons higher rents will reduce rental stress by encouraging people to "economise". If increased homelessness, prioritising heating over food or medicine equals "economising" then what an indictment.
If the politicians manage to resolve the stand-off over the government's much-trumpeted $10 billion housing future fund then we might be better placed.
Imagine if it did what was promised? Imagine if 30,000 social and affordable homes were built in five years. Ohhh, dreams are free - and, sadly, often unattainable, like home ownership.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
