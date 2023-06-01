Tech Waratahs coach Matt Evans isn't quite sure what to expect when reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven visit Saunders Oval on Saturday.
Evans is aware Shoalies have won all six games they've played this season.
He also has seen that the Will Miller-coached outfit has put some big scores on opponents.
Shoalies also head into the round eight fixture fresh and rested, after enjoying a bye last weekend.
This all points to a difficult assignment for the Tech-Tahs but Evans nevertheless is looking forward to seeing the all-conquering champions up close and personal.
"It's a tricky one. I haven't actually got to see them play yet this year but obviously they're in imperious form," he said.
"Based on the form guide they've been excellent.
"We on the other hand had a tough game last week, our boys didn't like the cold in Bowral and we picked up a few knocks.
"But we're looking forward to being back at Saunders Oval. It's nice to have the chaps from Shoalies coming up and we are very keen to get an eye at what they look like and what they are doing so well and so differently to everyone else."
The Tech-Tahs themselves are doing well this season, and head into the Shoalies showdown with a 4-2 win/loss record.
Evans added while his team respected Shoalhaven, their focus was on improving their own game.
"We're trying to get everyone across the same playing style. We've got new combos, we've got new people, we're trying to get our back-line and our forwards to work more dependently as opposed to independently," he said.
"We are trying to bed down pattern and system and process and not to coach for different teams every week because if you do that then you're always reacting to other people's play styles as opposed to building your own play style.
"And we're just trying to build our own play style and have our own, sort of unique, I suppose. language."
In other Saturday games, Avondale play Campbelltown, Kiama play Camden and Shamrocks battle Bowral.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
