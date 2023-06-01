Illawarra Mercury
Former police officer faces Campbelltown court on child sex charges

Updated June 1 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 6:55pm
A former police officer has been refused bail.
A former senior constable faced court on Thursday charged with child sex offences.

