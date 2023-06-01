Former police officer faces Campbelltown court on child sex charges

A former senior constable faced court on Thursday charged with child sex offences.
Police began investigating in April after a report that a 13-year-old child had been sexually assaulted by a man in the Campbelltown area in 2017.
Following investigations by the child exploitation internet unit Strike Force Trawler, a 48-year-old man was arrested in Ruse on Thursday.
The man, a senior constable at the time of the alleged incident, was taken to Campbelltown Police Station where he was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 10 and 14, and using a device to send indecent material to a person under 16.
He was refused bail to attend Campbelltown Local Court on Thursday.
The man is no longer employed by NSW Police.
