Ryan Park meets with paramedic's family about progressing Tougher's Law

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 1 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 7:25pm
The family of paramedic Steven Tougher, who was killed in the line of duty in April, have met with the NSW Health Minister and Attorney General over the progress being made towards establishing stronger laws to protect frontline health workers.

