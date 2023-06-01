Ryan Park meets with paramedic's family about progressing Tougher's Law

The family of paramedic Steven Tougher, who was killed in the line of duty in April, have met with the NSW Health Minister and Attorney General over the progress being made towards establishing stronger laws to protect frontline health workers.
On Thursday, in an interview about his request for a review into whether enough has been done to protect health workers from violence, Health Minister Ryan Park said he had held an extensive meeting with the young paramedic's family.
Mr Tougher's grieving father, Jeff, called for the establishment of "Tougher's Law" four days after his son was allegedly stabbed to death in the car park of Campbelltown McDonald's while on a meal break.
The 29-year-old was less than a year into his paramedic internship, with his second child with wife Madison only weeks away from being born when he was killed.
Asked by the ABC whether the review would feed into the work being done to help develop Tougher's law, he said the government was in discussions with the family.
"As late as this afternoon I had a meeting, an extensive meeting with the attorney general, Steven Tougher's family, his partner and, of course his new baby girl, and the commissioner for Ambulance Dominic Morgan, as well as other paramedics," he said.
"We went through a range of issues including legislation, equipment changes, training changes.
"So that process is moving forward.
"We have to be careful in areas of legislation just while we've got a live case before the courts.... to ensure that we don't prejudice in any way."
In a public plea just after Steven's death, Jeff Tougher said there should be new mandatory sentencing laws - including a mandatory life sentence in the case of murder - for attacks on ambulance officers and the state's other service men and women.
"People ask me if there's anything I need," he said.
"Well there is ... I need you to back me in a bid to advocate for stronger laws to protect these people who serve the community with such passion and dedication.
"Laws like mandatory life sentences for killing anyone in the line of duty," he said, adding a mandatory term of three years imprisonment may be suitable for non-fatal assaults.
Mr Park had been in close contact with the Tougher family since Steven's death, and said the health and safety of hospital worker's was one of his top concerns as health minister.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
