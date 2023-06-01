Illawarra miners are part of a national push to introduce laws that mandate the same pay for workers employed through labour hire contracts to receive the same rate of pay as their permanently employed counterparts.
South Coast coal mineworker Mark Bryant said there were discrepancies between the pay he received and those doing the same work next to him.
"On my mine site, there are multiple labour hire companies providing workers," he said. "We all get paid less than permanents employed directly by the mine, but we also get paid differently to each other, even when we are working side by side."
South Coast miner Rob Moran echoed this, having worked on a labour hire contract for the past nine years.
"I work underground next to guys earning much more than me, it's unfair and demoralising."
The Mining and Energy Union is pushing for the Albanese government to amend the Fair Work Act so that workers employed through labour hire companies receive the same pay as those employed directly by mining companies.
Mining and Energy Union general secretary Graham Kelly said the "Same Job Same Pay" laws would not only benefit workers.
"Same Job Same Pay will improve wages and conditions for labour hire workers and prevent them being treated as second class citizens," he said.
"It will strengthen collective bargaining by ensuring companies stick to their end of the bargain, and it will be great for regional communities who lose out when big employers cut wages for half the workforce."
The mining union claims that labour hire workers are paid $30,000 to $50,000 a year less than permanent workers for doing the same job and that the issue extends to other sectors, including transport and manufacturing.
A spokesperson for South32, which operates the Appin and Dendrobium mines, said there were staff working at its mines not employed by the ASX-listed business but their pay was a matter for the companies which employ those staff.
"The majority of our workforce comprises full time employees but we also engage contract partners at our operations to undertake a range of roles," the spokesperson said.
"Remuneration at IMC is designed to support our workforce and enable IMC to operate safely, reliably and sustainably through commodity price cycles."
The Minerals Council of Australia has said the laws would impose onerous compliance obligations and cover service contractors as well as labour hire workers.
The mining lobby claims the laws in their current form would decrease employment in the sector, something the mining union disputes.
"But Same Job Same Pay will be a positive for mining because it will end a rort affecting the workers and regional communities that sustain the industry."
