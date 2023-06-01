Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra miners criticise labour hire set up at local mines

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 7:44pm
Mark Bryant with family in Canberra in support of the legislative changes. Picture supplied
Mark Bryant with family in Canberra in support of the legislative changes. Picture supplied

Illawarra miners are part of a national push to introduce laws that mandate the same pay for workers employed through labour hire contracts to receive the same rate of pay as their permanently employed counterparts.

