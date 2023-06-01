Port Kembla becoming a regular home for cruise ships that cannot fit under the Sydney Harbour bridge could be a step closer, after the NSW government went back to the drawing board for the site of a future cruise terminal.
The NSW government has tasked the Port Authority to look into other sites after Transport Minister Jo Haylen ruled out a proposed cruise terminal in Botany Bay.
"The Port Authority will now develop other options for the Government to consider," a spokesperson for Ms Haylen said.
"They will report back to the Minister once that work is done."
The proposed terminal at Port Botany would be able to handle the growing number of larger cruise ships that cannot fit underneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the cruise terminal at White Bay.
As cruise demands reach pre-COVID heights, and ongoing demand for cruise holidays shows no sign of letting up, the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay is reaching capacity.
Port Kembla briefly welcomed cruise ships prior to the COVID pandemic, but, so far, no cruise lines have returned.
Earlier this week, Wollongong's tourism boss said that Port Kembla was ready to welcome cruise ships again, however while supportive of the idea, Wollongong MP and Planning Minister Paul Scully said the appropriate facilities would need to be developed for the permanent solution the NSW government is looking for.
"The Transport Minister and I have had a brief conversation about what the options might be and whether or not Port Kembla may feature in the government's thinking in the future," he said.
"Obviously, Port Kembla is in an industrial setting, so we'd have to look at the interplay of cruise ships and the heart of the heart of our industrial economy."
The Sydney business lobby has called for the Navy's base at Garden Island to be used as a cruise terminal, something an ADF spokesperson told The Sydney Morning Herald was not possible.
"The Minister will have more to say about alternative sites for a possible additional cruise ship terminal once she is presented with those options," Ms Haylen's spokesperson said.
