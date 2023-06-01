Illawarra Mercury
Robin Harvey Albion Park Rail animal cruelty ban reduced on court appeal

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:33am, first published June 1 2023 - 10:00pm
Robin Charles Harvey was convicted over the neglect of dogs Scruffy (top) and Wobbles, who suffered missing teeth and severe periodontal disease.
An Albion Park Rail man who was banned from owning animals for five years after his dogs were found horribly diseased and emaciated has had the disqualification period reduced on appeal.

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

