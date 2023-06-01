An Albion Park Rail man who was banned from owning animals for five years after his dogs were found horribly diseased and emaciated has had the disqualification period reduced on appeal.
Robin Charles Harvey was convicted on April 6 of four counts of animal cruelty relating to the very poor condition of his golden labradors, Scruffy and Wobbles.
RSPCA inspectors found the dogs emaciated, unable or barely able to walk, with multiple ailments and diseases indicating "gross, long-term neglect".
Harvey, 66, surrendered both dogs when inspectors came calling in September, and they were euthenaised to end their suffering.
Harvey accepted sentencing magistrate Michael Stoddart's penalty of a $3000 fine and 12-month community corrections order, but he fronted Wollongong District Court on Thursday to appeal an ancillary order, which gave him 28 days to surrender his eight remaining labradors and banned him from owning any pets for five years.
Harvey told the court he now had access to a roadworthy car and his financial position had improved because he could access his superannuation, leaving him better-placed to access a vet if any of his remaining dogs needed care.
"I think my circumstances have improved to the point that there shouldn't be a repeat of any past mistakes," he said.
"It's not just [for] myself; the dogs become attached to me."
He told the court the dogs had brought him great comfort when he was providing end-of-life care to his mother.
But a RSPCA lawyer Kate Hewson said Harvey had shown no insight into his offending.
"I believe Mr Harvey's said it's regrettable. At no point beyond that has there been any remorse, or any reflection upon the impact of this offending on this animal. And that impact was severe," she said.
The court heard Harvey had ignored previous approaches from the RSPCA to educate him on issues including animal husbandry.
Judge Alistar Abadee noted Harvey gave no evidence of having made changes to operations at the property that would make it more hospitable to animals.
He found Harvey had shown no remorse or contrition and that a letter he had written to the court was largely "self-pitying". But he also noted Harvey had been assessed as posing a low risk of re-offending.
Judge Abadee reduced Harvey's disqualification period to three years. The remaining penalty - including the surrender order - remains unchanged.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
