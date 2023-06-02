It was the video that took the fight for Unanderra lifts to a global audience.
Filmed in 2015 it showed double amputee Tony Lyndon crawling his way up the stairs from the station platform.
The footage went around the world, even prompting then Transport Minister Gladys Berejiklian to label the vision "distressing".
But off to the right in that video is a woman, holding onto the railing, slowly making her way up the stairs.
That woman is Rebecca Schmidt-Lachlan, a stroke victim, and the video sparked her into action.
Since then she had campaigned for the long-awaited lifts at Unanderra station.
On Friday, she finally got to step inside one of those lifts at the official opening of the accessibility upgrade.
"I'm so glad that it's come to fruition," Ms Schmidt-Lachlan said.
"It's a massive win for the community of Unanderra and all the suburbs around, who will benefit from being able to use the local train station.
"It's been a long time coming and I'm just so excited for everyone that they're able to use it now."
Ms Schmidt-Lachlan said the campaign was a "hard slog" but she never felt like giving up.
"I didn't give up hope that it wasn't going to happen because I'm very a tenacious person and I wont stop until I find the right angle to get through to get something done."
Greenacres Disability Services worker Eric Marks said his clients no longer had to catch a bus to Dapto or Wollongong to catch a train.
"I have five guys myself who are in wheelchairs," Mr Marks said.
"I rang them last night and said 'guess where I'm going tomorrow'. I told them where I'm going and they were cheering, I could hear them all. They were really, really cheering for this lift."
Wollongong MP Paul Scully had also pushed for the lifts since his 2015 election win - he said he enjoyed his first ride up to the walkway spanning the platform.
"I won't deny it was a fantastic feeling to know that no matter what I do into the future this will stay long beyond my tenure as the member of Wollongong," Mr Scully said.
"This will benefit communities well into the future."
The old footbridge will be demolished over the weekend while the line between Bomaderry and Wollongong is closed for track work.
Ms Schmidt-Lachlan joked that she wanted to demolish it herself.
"I wanted to blow it up - boom, seeya later," she said.
"I'd to see it coming down but I think we'll leave that in the past. I'm just glad it's not the bridge that everyone had to use from now on."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.