With 17 fixtures played and 26 goals scored for the Wolves, who is leading the race for the club's golden boot?
From the first round against APIA going 2-0 up, to a heartbreaking injury time loss to NWS Spirit along the way, the Wolves have consistently been on the score sheet.
So who is leading the way? Here are the scorers, from bottom to top.
Three Wolves are sitting on one goal so far, however Macdonald has moved to Albion Park in the IPL.
Darjani scored a belter of a goal against Sutherland in the Wolves' last game. He repaid David Carney's faith in starting him for the first time this season by scoring a goal and putting on a stellar display against rivals the Sharks.
An own goal was also scored in that heartbreaking loss against the Spirit.
A shoe in for one of the finds of the season at the Wolves, McStay has contributed with two goals from defensive midfield, with his long-range rocket against Spirit one of the goals of the competition so far.
As for Muratovic, the former A-League product got off to a brilliant start to his Wolves career, scoring in his first game in red against APIA. Unfortunately for the attacker, an ACL injury has all but ended his season.
Ofuka set the house on fire when he scored the first goal of the NPL NSW season. He has been a handy acquisition for Carney, but injuries have halted the former IPL player's progress.
There is no separating the two strikers in the side with Trew and Scott both on six goals apiece.
When the two are on the pitch at the same time, they are a nightmare for defenders, with Scott holding the ball up perfectly and Trew running in behind.
Both physical and fast attackers, expect plenty more goals from these two before the season is done.
This weekend the Wolves will be away to Marconi which will be an incredibly tough trip considering the Stallions won 4-0 in Wollongong last time out.
Marconi sit second on the ladder whilst the Wolves are 11th.
It is incredibly close in the middle of the table, with just seven points separating fourth and 13th, meaning every point is crucial.
Kickoff is 5pm on Saturday.
