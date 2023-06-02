It was an instant attraction when 16-year-old Caitlin Brooker first found karate.
And after being selected for Australia for the 2023 KSI Karate World Championships in Cape Town, South Africa in July, the youngster is finding out the sport is not just her love, but in fact, her destiny.
The Dapto resident was selected for Australia after training at Samurai Dojo in Thirroul. Under the training of Sensei Paul Pirie, Brooker has worked her way up for selection for Australia.
It has been quite the journey for the St Josephs Catholic High School student to get where she is now. Whilst based in Queensland - where she began her career at nine - she rose up the ranks as she got older to be selected for the QLD state team twice and in 2018, she was attributed with the 'fighting spirit award'.
She has studied the sport for seven years and in that time has achieved a double brown belt in two separate styles (Shotokan and Shitoryu, which are both traditional Japanese karate styles).
In 2019, she also competed at the Australian nationals in Tasmania.
After gaining selection to the worlds, Brooker believed making the Australian team was the next step for her in her long list of aspirations.
"I've competed nationally and in smaller comps and I think it was just the next step," she said.
"My coach selected me and he said we're going to South Africa and so it was kind of the next step in my career and in my competition level. I was lucky enough to be selected onto the team.
"I've done a lot of competition but I think what really sticks with me if the fact that I've been able to move around and still be able to maintain where I'm at with karate. And I think that's what means the most to me. I've had a lot of opportunity training with different people, training with world champions, but I think that's what means most to me."
Chatting about the beginning of her relationship with the sport, Brooker said it was something that she knew was the right match.
"[My love for karate] came when I was about nine or 10 years old. I tried out other sports before but nothing really stuck like karate did," she said.
"It was just kind of one day [I tried it] and then I was like alright, I'm going back."
Brooker said that she was incredibly excited to get overseas.
"When we get there, we're going to do a training camp. Everyone that's competing will be at the training camp, which is really cool," she said.
"But it terms of the competition itself, it's a four day competition. The chances are I'll be competing for three.
"I've travelled overseas with my family before. We've been to Europe twice to my mum's home town in Italy and we've done quite a bit of travel around Europe. But I've never been to South Africa.
In order to fund Brooker's trip to South Africa, donations are welcomed in a partnership with the Australian Sports Foundation in order to achieve the goal of raising $4,000.
