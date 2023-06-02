The Tigers are keen to continue being AFL South Coast's biggest surprise packet this year as they gear up for their sternest challenge yet on Saturday.
Northern Districts entered a new era in 2023 following the retirement of long-term mentor Leigh Forsyth, but the side has barely skipped a beat under co-coaches Mick Montague and Glenn Haase.
The Tigers made finals last year, but there wasn't a huge amount of pressure on their young squad heading into the season. After dropping their first games of the season to reigning grand finalists Figtree and Wollongong Bulldogs, Norths have won four of their past five matches to stamp their authority on the competition.
However, Northern Districts will now prepare for their toughest clash since the start of the year, taking on the Bulldogs again at Hollymount Park this Saturday.
It's also a match-up that Bulldogs coach Aidan Lesihman isn't taking lightly.
"The Tigers have got a nice spread of young and older, experienced guys. Their midfield is really good and their forwards are quite tall and present well, so we'll have to be switched on from the first bounce," he said.
"Last time, we played them we kicked away a bit in the second half, but in the first half they really matched it with us. It will be a great challenge for us on Saturday."
For the Bulldogs, this weekend offers them a chance to notch up their eighth successive win.
"We're happy with where we're at. We've been able to rotate a few players with injury, unavailability and things like flu and COVID," Leishman said.
"We've been able to give a lot of our div one guys a couple of games which is really good for our depth and exposure for the lower grades. We're really rapt to get some games into our younger players."
In Saturday's other Men's Premier Division matches, the Lions will host the Kangaroos at North Dalton Park while the Power tackles the Suns at Boinara Oval.
The Women's Premier Division fixture sees Wollongong Lions Grey take on Bulldogs Blue; the Tigers take on Bulldogs Red; Lions Red meets the Saints; and the Lions One face the Power.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.