They've put the competition on notice, but De La Salle five-eighth Eli Lovido says his side has much bigger statements to make as the competition newbies look to maintain an unbeaten start to year two in the Illawarra.
Finalists in their first campaign shifting south last season, a new-look De La are yet to lose a game in 2023, a 20-all draw with Wests in round two the only competition point they've dropped.
It's included a gritty round-one win over Thirroul, but it was a 28-14 win over Collegians in Magic Round a fortnight ago that truly signalled the intentions of Luke Manahan's outfit.
Trailing 14-6, De La posted 22 unanswered points in a second-half demolition that suggested it may not be their biggest win on WIN Stadium turf this season.
There's a lot of ground to cover before they get back there, but Lovido said his side wanted to make its presence felt.
"We wanted to make a statement in the competition that we are one of the top teams and a contender to go all the way," Lovido said.
"We spoke about them being the top dog in the competition. They obviously took it out last year and them and Wests have been the top teams for the last couple of years.
"They had a pretty quick start getting out to a 14-0 lead and at halftime we were down by eight. We just spoke about starting fast in the first 10 minutes to shock them a bit and let them know that we do want to play for the full 80 minutes."
It's been a mantra for Manahan after letting the win slip against the Devils in round two, a match that saw De La lead 20-6 with less than 20 minutes on the clock only to surrender three tries and be forced to swallow a draw.
"We we were sort of sitting in cruise control against Wests," Lovido said
"We were probably thinking we were home, up by 20 with 20 minutes to go, and then obviously they came back and showed us what it takes to play the full 80 minutes.
"That's something that Luke and the coaching staff have been driving [ever since], that we do play for the full 80 minutes because, it's the old cliche, anyone can beat you on their day if you don't play for 80 minutes.
"We didn't do that against Wests and it showed it only takes a small lapse in concentration for teams to score, and score quick, in this comp."
They'll come up against a Thirroul side looking to make a statement of their own at Gibson Park after a 2-3 start to the year that sees them yet to knock off a top-four rival.
The Butchers have also not forgotten an 18-13 loss De La in round one, with the Shire side's extensive Old Boys network one to rival Gibbo's own Old Boys hill.
"I think they are probably going to be a little bit like our crowd in round one," Lovido said.
"Our boys on the sideline were into them then, so we're expecting a hostile welcome down there. They probably haven't had the start to the season that they'd have wanted, so we feel that it's going to be a massive test for us.
"We've spoken about how tough its going to be, we know that they're going to be out for blood. It'll be a good test to show where we're at and to let everyone know that we are the real deal.
"It's going to be a really good battle, but we're definitely up for it, and hopefully we can continue winning."
Lovido will have a big say in whether they can, having formed arguably the best halves duo in the competition with former NSW Cup foe, and returned De La product, Jack Williams this season.
"It's quite funny, we've actually played a lot of footy against each other at [NSW] Cup level, but we'd never met in person or played together before the season started," Lovido said.
"Jack being a De La junior, he's obviously enjoying his time and having fun back at his junior club. We're both experienced halves and we know how we want to play.
"At the start of the season, Luke sat us down and said 'I want you guys to run it. You've got the experience that's going to help us win games, how you guys want to play is up to you'.
"From outside looking in it may look like we've played a lot of games, but we've only played four games together. I feel we're clicking quite well and hopefully we can continue the good form."
