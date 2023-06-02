An upgrade of the Beaton Park tennis courts could bring the stars of tomorrow to play in the city.
The upgrade will see the 14 existing courts replaced with the same number, including eight International Tennis Federation-standard acrylic hard courts.
New shade structures and spectator seating, floodlighting, pathways and soft landscaping will also come as part of the upgrade.
Up to six courts will remain open at all times during the 15-month construction period.
Just under half of the $12 million project has been funded by Wollongong City Council, with the remainder coming from the state and federal governments and Tennis NSW
Tennis NSW CEO Darren Simpson said the new courts will provide "grand slam surfaces" to play on.
"That will help us bring international talent, national talent, to this region," Mr Simpson said.
"When you talk about international talent, it might not be Novak Djokovic that plays here, but I bet when Ash Barty played here [as part of the Fed Cup squad] she wasn't the world No1.
"It's provided a memory of seeing those players on the way up through the grades. When we talk about the sort of tournaments and events that we could be bringing here, we could be talking about the next generation who will go on to conquer the world."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said it was a "milestone" for the city's tennis-lovers.
"We have a sport-loving community here in this city and I am sure this step will be a welcome one," Cr Bradbery said.
"It's a great addition to our existing sports assets and infrastructure as council continues to address the demand and need with so many diverse sports enjoyed by Wollongong residents - from petanque to netball, beach volleyball to lawn bowling and, of course, tennis."
This project forms part of the first stage of the Beaton Park Regional Precinct Master Plan 2018-2038, which also includes upgrades to the pool, gym, basketball stadium and sportsfields.
The planning work for the Snakepit upgrade will begin over the next 12 months.
