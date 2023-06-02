An Albion Park tradie has impressed a magistrate with the steps he's taken since the night he threatened to slit a cop's throat before he drunkenly punched two holes in his parents' wall.
"It's almost as if I'm sentencing a new person to the one who got that initial bail," Magistrate Mark Douglass said on Tuesday.
Jaye Glenn Pearson, 29, faced Wollongong Local Court where he pleaded guilty to intimidating a police officer, hindering or resisting police, and two counts of damaging property.
A drunk Pearson arrived home about 6.30pm on February 12 and started verbally abusing his mother, before punching two holes in the hallway walls.
He then broke various items in his bedroom before going to the backyard and kicking a colourbond fence with such force that two panels were pushed out of the frame.
Police arrived shortly after and handcuffed Pearson in the backyard.
He was escorted to the back of a caged police vehicle where he kicked the doors "violently", according to tendered court documents.
Pearson's tirade continued in custody where he made a series of direct threats to kill a senior constable before he defaced his cell by spitting on the walls multiple times, requiring it to be forensically cleaned.
"I will cut your throat brother, I will remember you, wait until I get out of here," Pearson yelled at the officer from his cell.
"I will get you, you f---ing dog ... I will get you and your family.
"Make sure you don't live in the Illawarra ... you have a face I will never forget."
The court heard on Tuesday of Pearson's steps he has taken to address his mental health and rehabilitate from drug use, and that he is maintaining his sobriety.
"It's pleasing to hear you have remorse and contrition. The police can perhaps cross you off their list of concerns when they are going about their business," Magistrate Douglass said.
"What's positive is the steps you've taken to deal with the underlying issues to your offending."
Pearson was handed an 18-month community corrections order, with supervision.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
