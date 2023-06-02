Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong author Hayley Scrivenor parties with publishers after winning ABIA Fiction Book of the Year

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Illawarra-based writer has quashed perceptions books and the publishing industry are boring by letting her hair down with the nation's finest last week in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.