Illawarra residents can expect a relatively warm winter ahead, with both daytime and overnight temperatures expected to exceed long-term averages.
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest long-range forecast shows typical rainfall is expected throughout the Illawarra in the winter months, although June is likely to see below-average precipitation.
Wollongong and Albion Park would expect to see about 200 millimetres of rain over the winter months, on average, while Kiama would usually receive about 250 millimetres.
Meanwhile, the likelihood that the region will surpass long-term average maximum temperatures in winter is close to 100 per cent.
In fact, the chances that the Illawarra will experience unusually warm days throughout winter sit above 60 per cent.
In Wollongong, the average winter maximum is 17.5 degrees, at Albion Park it is 17.8, and Kiama 17.6.
Overnight temperatures will similarly be warmer than usual.
It follows a dry autumn for NSW.
"Autumn rainfall for NSW was about 40 per cent below the 1961 to 1990 average, making this the state's driest autumn since 2018," bureau senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.
Autumn days were slightly warmer than average, he said, but the nights were a slightly cooler.
The bureau says long-range forecasts suggest the development of El Nino over winter, which increases the chances of below-average rainfall and above-average daytime temperatures in this part of Australia.
Warmer than average ocean temperatures around Australia and signs of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole - which typically suppresses winter and spring rainfall for much of the country - have also influenced the outlook.
Last year was the Illawarra's wettest on record and while June and August of 2022 were dry months, they book-ended the rainiest July recorded at Bellambi, Albion Park and Kiama.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
