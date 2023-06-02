Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

BOM forecasts warmer than average winter for Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra residents can expect a relatively warm winter ahead, with both daytime and overnight temperatures expected to exceed long-term averages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.