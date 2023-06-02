Live stream Saturday's Mojo Homes Cup clash between Thirroul and De La Salle

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Collegians v Wests, Saturday at 3pm.
After making a major statement with a 28-14 win over reigning premiers Collegians in Magic Round, the Shire heavyweights will head south in search of another major scalp in the form of Thirroul at Gibson Park.
The Butchers are yet to notch a victory over a top-four rival this season, and suffered an 18-13 loss to De La back in round one. After hitting their stride in a 32-10 win over Dapto last week.
After an indifferent start, the Butchers will be looking to lay down a top-two marker of their own.
Elsewhere, Dapto will host old rivals Wests at Dapto Showground looking for a breakthrough victory over a title contender.
The Devils are battling a hefty injury toll and are "not playing good footy" according to coach Pete McLeod. Still, it was enough to see off Collegians 22-10 last week, leaving them without a loss and at the top of the table as the second round of matches begin.
For Collies, the defeat to Wests was their second on the bounce, a rare occurrence for the reigning premiers who've been plagued by ill-discipline this season.
Corrimal are desperate for a breakthrough and have been in every match without getting over the hump. It looms as a banana peel game for the Dogs amid injury and suspension issues, though they'll start heavy favourites at home.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.