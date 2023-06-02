A small cider producer on the outskirts of Helensburgh has been awarded national honours at a prestigious industry function in Melbourne on Thursday night.
Glenbernie Orchard at Darkes Forest, producer of Darkes Cider (amongst other delights), was crowned with the Agri-Tourism Award at the Apple and Pear Australia Awards for Excellence.
"I am pretty proud of our bona-fide approach to farm educational experiences here at Glenbernie, and to have industry peers recognise our high-quality work in this space is quite special," said orchard owner Jo-Anne Fahey.
The APAL Awards for Excellence recognise the outstanding contributions of those who've helped to shape and influence the Apple and Pear industry across all areas, from researching and growing through to marketing and exporting.
The Agri-Tourism Award is open to an individuals, teams or businesses who demonstrate excellence in the promotion of apple and pears through programs and initiatives that shine a positive light on the industry.
Not only does the sixth-general family-run farm harvest fruit for sale and produce award-winning cider, they also host orchard tours, fruit-picking, an apple pie festival and other major events.
Recently Ms Fahey found a renewed sense of inspiration for her products after returning from the National Australian Cider Conference held in WA.
"There's some awesome work being demonstrated over there and I have returned with a sense of renewed inspiration," she said.
"Creating connections and understanding in the community about growing food and the value adding chain is integral to our story, sharing knowledge for us is as important as sharing our World Award winning ciders."
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh congratulated the farm and the family on the award.
"What a terrific result and what a wonderful story the Darkes-Glenberinie Orchard is for our region," Mr Sleigh said.
"Congratulations go to Jo and all of the team. The orchard is a product of their labour and love and it should fill us all with a sense of pride that we have one of the nation's best orchards right here in Wollongong."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
