Troy Grant is hopeful history repeats and his Warilla-Lake South Gorillas outfit goes on another late-season winning run all the way to Group Seven premiership glory.
Warilla though will have to do this without gun five-eighth Tyronne Roberts, who was handed an 18-game suspension by the NSWRL judiciary on Thursday night, after Roberts was sent off for an ugly striking incident against Jamberoo on May 20.
Ill discipline and injuries have so far cruelled the Gorillas campaign but speaking ahead of his team's local derby against the Shellharbour Sharks on Sunday, Grant felt confident things were starting to turn and Warilla would welcome back some of their better players in coming weeks.
But heading into the Cec Glenholmes Oval fixture with a 3-6 win/loss record, Grant conceded Warilla needed to start winning sooner rather than later.
"Our results of late haven't been great. We are definitely hoping for a turnaround and the sooner it comes, the better," he said.
"Our fortunes have to change, but that comes from better efforts on the field.
"Injuries haven't helped us this year and maybe we haven't handled the second year syndrome of being premiers as well as we'd like.
"The mood around the club is good but we just don't seem to be clicking like we were towards the back end of last season."
Grant said in some good news, Guy Rosewarn returns from suspension this week, as does big Jake Goody from injury.
"In a couple of weeks hopefully we will get Jake Preston back, so there's a lot of positives there," he said.
"We are hoping this helps us and we replicate what we did towards the back end of last season."
His Shellharbour Sharks counterpart Abed Atalla knows all too well the dangers the wounded Gorillas pose.n"I know it seems they're struggling but they're still scoring a lot of points and this is a local derby, so they'll definitely be up for it," he said.
Shellharbour got the better of their meeting with Warilla this season, and head into the round 10 stoush on a three-game winning run.
The Sharks last-start win against the Stingrays pleased Atallah, who added his team needed to be just as aggressive in defence against Warilla to come away with the two points.
"The boys are working really hard for each other and they are getting the results they deserve at the moment,"he said.
"We need to continue to be aggressive in our defence and really win that middle of the ruck battle. From that we can look at creating some opportunities and make sure those opportunities turn into points."
Meantime, round 10 kicks off on Saturday with the local derby between Jamberoo Superoos and Kiama Knights at Kevin Walso Oval.
The home side Superoos head into the clash in great form following back-to-back wins over reigning premiers Warilla and beaten grand finalists Gerringong, who are also in action on Saturday, and travel to play Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
On Sunday league leaders Nowra-Bomaderry Jets hosts Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Stingrays play Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.