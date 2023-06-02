Illawarra Mercury
Warilla Gorillas player Tyrone Roberts hit with 18-game suspension

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 11:51am
Group Seven player Tyrone Roberts has been hit with a mammoth 18-game suspension after fronting a NSW Rugby League judiciary panel on Thursday night.

