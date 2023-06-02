Trauma survivor or rugby star - you never know what someone is going through

Discerning readers would already have consumed the Mercury's revelations about the life and death of Christine Maresch.
If you haven't, take the time to read it here. It is in equal parts tragic, lurid, terrifying and heartbreaking.
As Ben Langford wrote: "Swept away from Wollongong by a Nazi bank robber, married to him at 16, forced to take part in his crimes, immortalised after her autobiography became an 'Ozploitation' movie thriller, a survivor of his sadism and sexual violence.
"The life of Christine O'Neill - earlier known as Christine Maresch - almost defies description, other than that its ending was indisputably tragic - alone, of hypothermia, in a Warrawong housing commission flat last month, at the age of 64."
And that's just the first two paragraphs.
If that doesn't stop you, the fact Christine's death certificate could not pinpoint the exact date of her death should.
Her body was found by a care worker who came fortnightly to help her with medications.
Reporter Ben Langford isn't done with the life of this extraordinary survivor yet. The next chapter is similarly shocking. It will be online later today.
And it all stemmed from a simple phone call. To our newsroom by Christine's sister Judith.
Of course, it was far from a simple phone call, and the legwork that followed was a significant investment of time and energy - two concepts sadly not always afforded to Christine during her lifetime.
To go from one end of the spectrum to the other, let's head further south - to Kiama where onetime Australian rugby star Paul Asquith has returned.
He's made a life playing rugby - in Wales, in Melbourne and for Australia's Sevens team. Now he's returned to the green, green grass of Kiama.
And really, who can blame him?
However, it wasn't all beer and skittles for Asquith - as reporter Agron Latifi discovered - as he struggled with coming to terms with being separated from his family thanks to Covid.
There is no quantifiable link between Christine O'Neill and Paul Asquith other than they made their way back to the Illawarra.
And as condescending and patronising as those oft-quoted affirmations are, in this instance, one provides a link between the two.
You know the one: "Be kind, you never know what someone is going through."
Sometimes ickily sweet, most often true.
