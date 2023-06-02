Hundreds of children were evacuated from Bulli Public School when an electrical fault prompted an emergency in the hall.
Firefighters from across the region were called at 9.14am on Friday as smoke started pouring into the hall.
"An electrical component overheated," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
Around 300 children were evacuated during the emergency as firefighters entered the smoky building.
While there were no flames, the overheating electrical components caused significant smoke.
"There's heat and smoke damage to the switch room," Supt Dewberry said.
Nobody was injured during the emergency.
The Illawarra Mercury understands parents were contacted by the school and told in the interests of public safety they could pick up their children.
The school declined to comment and the NSW Department of Education has been contacted for a response.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.