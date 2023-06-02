Teachers and staff at Bulli Public School have been praised for their response during a fire emergency when 300 students were evacuated.
An electrical fault in the school's hall around 9.14am on Friday led to a small fire and smoke pouring into the hall.
As firefighters from across the region were arriving on scene, the entire student and staff population were being evacuated.
An overheating electrical component in the hall caused significant smoke.
"There's heat and smoke damage to the switch room," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
During the emergency, students and staff waited at the opposite end of the school grounds.
FRNSW Illawarra Duty Commander Chad Wallace said the school did a really great job during the emergency and evacuation.
"The teachers did a head count to make sure all students were accounted for, which is exactly what they were supposed to do," he said.
"It went so well it was as if it was a coordinated fire drill."
Nobody was injured during the emergency and the Illawarra Mercury understands parents were contacted by the school and told in the interests of public safety they could pick up their children.
A NSW Department of Education spokeswoman said parents and carers were notified as soon as possible.
"The hall is being checked by qualified trades to ensure it is safe and any repairs can be done straight away," she said.
Apart from hall access, the school will operate as normal on Monday. The before and after school care service will operate from another area of the school.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
