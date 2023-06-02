Current and former university students have voiced their concern after their HECS-HELP debts went up 7.1 per cent, for some adding thousands to their bill.
Someone with the national average debt of $24,771 has to pay an extra $1759 after indexation came into effect on June 1.
Indexation is applied each year in line with the consumer price index, but this year's rise is the highest in three decades; last year, it rose by 3.9 per cent, and it was 0.6 per cent the year before.
Lewis Smith is among those worried about how much has been added to his debt.
While he was yet to check how much his debt had risen, Mr Smith said the last time he checked he owed some $30,000, having undertaken a double major in engineering at university and gone on exchange.
He said he thought he should seek a loan from his parents and try to pay off as much of his HECS before the change came into effect, but he had little notice, having only heard of it about a week ago.
Mr Smith agreed with calls to freeze indexation on HECS, but added that he believed education should be free.
Current University of Wollongong student Ashlen Gal is also affected.
The second-year law and psychology student said she already owed about $20,000 after 18 months of study.
Ms Gal said she felt her debt would be "overwhelming" by the time she left university, but she hoped that her studies would land her a job paying enough that it would not be too much of a problem.
"But it will be intense, I'm sure," she said.
She too backed a freeze on the indexation of HECS debts, but stopped short of calling for free tertiary education.
"I think that's kind of unrealistic because people have to get paid, they have to build the uni ... It's got to come from somewhere," Ms Gal said.
The National Union of Students has launched a petition, calling on the government to freeze indexation in the next budget while inflation remains high.
Education Minister Jason Clare has flagged the possibility of changes to indexation.
Mr Clare said there was a good argument for indexation being applied to the original debt rather than the current balance and ordered those conducting a review into education reform to look at the issue, AAP reported.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
