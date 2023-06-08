Everything you can wish for is here

Property of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Something really special is this full floor harbourside residence that boasts an idyllic position, just footsteps to Wollongong Harbour and stunning beaches.
This opulent apartment offers everything a lifestyle buyer could wish for, all within a boutique building of only four prestige apartments.
"Occupying the entire podium level, it's evident from the moment you enter the double door entry that this is a particularly unique offering," co-principal Darren Kay of Belle Property Illawarra said.
"Luxurious finishes include herringbone timber flooring, wool carpeting, detailed wall panelling, plantation shutters, natural marble and brushed gold accents - and that's just the start.
"The light-filled living zone flows seamlessly to the expansive outdoor entertaining area, complete with gas heated plunge pool, terrace and intimate garden area with daybed and established planting, all serviced by an irrigation system."
Relax here with a drink in hand and enjoy the warm sunshine in winter while in the warmer months you can cool off with a swim or a quick dip.
The apartment has a generous size of 269sqm external and 163sqm internal so there is plenty of space to spread out as well as to entertain family and friends.
The glamorous interior includes a main bedroom with a walk-in robe and en suite, a guest powder room and a stylish designer kitchen with integrated appliances and butler's pantry.
Other features of the apartment include opulent timber and marble finishes, high ceilings, ducted air-conditioning, natural marble and brushed gold accents.
There's a double lock-up garage to keep your vehicles undercover, an alarm and outdoor retractable awnings too.
"Boasting an idyllic position, just footsteps to Wollongong Harbour and stunning beaches, this opulent full floor residence offers everything a lifestyle buyer could wish for," Darren said.
"It is also close to restaurants and cafes.
"This apartment would suit professionals, a lifestyle buyer, retiree, downsizer or an investor."
Inspect soon so that your very own coastal dream can come true.
Please contact Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra on 0411 187 768 for more information about this fantastic opportunity to have a sea change.
