The question being asked amongst Illawarra Rugby fans is who will stop Shoalhaven?
Will Miller's side made it seven wins on the trot to begin the season after claiming the 2022 premiership with a high-scoring 64-13 win against a strong Wollongong Tech Waratahs team at Saunders Oval.
A hat-trick to Mark Brandon, a double to Conor Trudgen and tries to Steven and Kieran Brandon, Duncan Maddinson, Harry Hibbs and Braydon Walsh wrapped up the match.
Shoalies coach Miller was full of praise for the opposition on a solid day for the club.
"The game was very tough and they were definitely a better side that the end score reflected," he said.
"There were a lot of early tries against the play which was good to see us capitalise on but I think they will be a real dark horse later in the year."
Coming into the match, Tech-Tahs coach Matt Evans wasn't sure what to expect from the defending premiers, but was certainly looking to rise up the ladder and improve on the 4-2 record to start the season - compared to Shoalies 6-0 start to the campaign.
But he made no mistake in understanding that his troops were in for a tough battle on their home turf and that's what occurred.
Post-match however he was relatively upbeat despite the lopsided scoreline.
"We have absolutely no doubt that those wizards the Brandon brothers caused a lot of damage," he said.
"We felt like we beat them in the forwards, but we were hopelessly outclassed in the backs and credit to them on that. Every error we made and we made a lot of them, they turned into points.
"So the performance is not what we wanted but the attitude was great. I think our major issue was possession. We did not have enough of it to control possession and that's what we wanted to do.
"At stages we didn't have the ball for five or six minutes and then [when we got it] we're rushing passes and we make mistakes. It is a possession game and we were certainly out-possessed today," Evans added.
Leading into the match, the Tech-Tah's made a rallying cry via social media saying it was a game worthy of paying an entry fee for on the last game of the season in September but the team started the match slowly, with Shoalies flexing their muscles.
Shoalhaven have made a habit of scoring plenty of points so far this season and once more their attack was on fire.
Tech-Tah's did not make it easy for themselves after the team were down a man thanks to a yellow card when the score was 19-3.
The defending premiers got out to a flying start, taking out a 29-3 lead going into half-time thanks to two tries apiece from Conor Trudgen and Mark Brandon, as well as one from Steven Brandon.
Tries were then exchanged and in the 60th minute, the score was 43-13 in favour of the visitors before Kieran Brandon, Hibbs and Walsh rounded out proceedings to see Shoalies raise the bat for the half-century and the match finished 64-13.
In the other matches played on Saturday in the competition, Avondale smashed Campbelltown 59-10, Kiama edged Camden 22-16 and Bowral picked up an away 22-17 win against Shamrocks. University had the bye.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
