As soon as Crooked River Winery's winter music festival is done and dusted on the June long weekend, in comes the scaffolding and construction workers to begin their $11 million ultimate makeover.
"We're ready for that next journey, it's been 25 years since the business was founded," said general manager Joseph Felice.
Beginning in June is work to build a new 130-140 seat function centre and cellar-door, which will give venue the space to host a la cart dining and functions at the same time.
Once that is complete, the restaurant will temporarily move into the new building, while the 25-year-old restaurant is given a complete makeover too.
Construction will then continue on their accommodation and increase its capacity, and become three two-bedroom villas and one luxury two-bedroom loft-style abode with a plunge pool.
Meantime, head chef Cameron Bailey was excited for the soon-to-be increased dining capacity.
Good food doesn't take as long as people think.- Chef Cameron Bailey
Bailey has chosen a simple beef dish which can also be turned vegan by substituting mushrooms for the meat, and instead of slow cooking you pan-fry them.
He says the meat version should be around $4 per serve, while miso paste can be bought from the supermarket or your local Asian supermarket.
Where is your favourite place to get coffee in the Illawarra? Naturally tasty, my partner and I love to get an early morning coffee there and walk our dog around the marina.
Where is your go-to for a meal out? Harbourfront, head chef Andy McCormack and I actually were apprentices together 18 years ago for Peter Doyle @est.
Favourite cheap eat? Grilld, simple, healthy and quick.
Favourite place to buy fresh produce? Kiama fish market, lots of local fresh daily produce.
Thing you love most about the Illawarra? My family, but the sense of community, beaches and rolling hills around beautiful Gerringong.
1. Sear trimmed beef cheeks on high heat in tallow until brown and caramelised. Season well with salt and pepper, de glaze pan with 300ml shiraz. Cover with beef stock and braise at 140 degrees celcius for 5-6 hours. VEGAN OPTION - use mushrooms and just season up nicely and it takes about three minutes to pan-fry.
2. For the polenta, bring chicken stock to a boil, rain in instant polenta, (we have used a white polenta in the image but store-bought yellow polenta is suffice) while whisking, allow to boil while whisking for 2-3 minutes. Season and finish with 150g butter or mascarpone.
3. For the onions, peel 2 pearl onions, boil in salted water for 6minutes. Cut in half and sear cut ends until blackened on flat grill or pan, separate layers to form cups.
4. For the pumpkin roast Japanese pumpkin wedges at 180 degrees, with miso paste mixed with chicken stock and brown butter.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
