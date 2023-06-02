A young man accused of keeping a thriving Wollongong cocaine network alive was caught on a secret camera delivering 255 grams of the substance to the alleged mainplayer, a court has heard.
"Your fellow's role is even higher, that's problematic for you," a magistrate told Dimitri Cantarakis' lawyer on Friday.
"It's a lot of cocaine. These are extremely serious allegations."
State Crime Command's Raptor Squad South set up Strike Force Gindurra in February to investigate the large-scale supply of cocaine by alleged associates of outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised crime networks in the Illawarra.
Police allege the drug ring was headed by Wollongong 21-year-old Mustajab Turi - who was was arrested and charged with 25 offences on May 25, kicking off a series of Raptor raids.
On Friday, detectives arrested Turi's alleged supplier, 21-year-old Cantarakis - making him the ninth man charged in connection to the network.
He sought bail at Wollongong Local Court that afternoon, charged with supplying a commercial quantity of cocaine and participating in a criminal group.
Investigators allege the associates used code words, with Turi referring to Cantarakis' payments to purchase drugs on their behalf as "feeds".
"Dimitri is waiting for the feed," Turi allegedly told an associate.
Cantarakis allegedly delivered a 255 grams of cocaine to Turi at his Corrimal Street unit on May 25, wearing a black shirt, black Nike shorts and black Asics shoes.
Police will allege a secret camera and listening devices planted in Turi's kitchen showed Cantarakis holding a green and black box.
Turi was allegedly heard saying "is it bagged up inside the box?" as the pair walked into the living room, to which Cantarakis said "nah".
"Should I open it now?" Turi allegedly said.
"Yeah give us a look. I haven't even checked mine," Cantarakis allegedly replied.
Turi then allegedly opened the box with a knife, before saying he owes Cantarakis $55800 and asking if he can buy more "kegs" (kilos) of cocaine. "Yeah," Cantarakis allegedly said.
Turi allegedly put two freezer bags down his pants and said "good doing business cuz" before the pair leave the unit. Turi was arrested by police shortly after - and is allegedly found with 56.7 grams of cocaine.
A total of 198.45 grams was then seized from his unit. Investigators will allege Cantarakis, who was arrested on June 2, supplied the drugs to Turi.
Defence lawyer Justin Lewis fought for Cantarakis' release, disputing that his alleged role was more significant than others in the network.
"Someone may be higher up in the chain of supply, but that doesn't mean they have a more significant role in supplying drugs," Mr Lewis said.
"There's evidence on these facts that he's supplying to a mainplayer in Wollongong," Magistrate Claire Girotto responded.
"There is also a statement that Turi owes your client $60,000."
Despite Mr Lewis proposing strict bail and a $30,000 surety, the magistrate was unconvinced any conditions could mitigate risks of re-offending.
"There is evidence of actual supply here and discussions of future supply," Magistrate Girotto said.
Cantarakis' release was refused. He will return to court at a later date.
Mustajab Turi, 21, was refused bail on May 25.
Stevce Blazevski, 42, was bailed on May 31.
Tory Vartiainen, 22, was bailed on May 31.
Andrea Rubbo, 42, was bailed on June 1.
Marwan Choubussi, 30, was refused bail on June 1.
Jake Lloyd Agius, 24, was bailed on June 1.
Daniel Treneski, 38, was bailed on June 1.
Dimitri Cantarakis, 21, was refused bail June 2.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
