Strike Force Gindurra: Dimitri Cantarakis, 21, ninth man charged over alleged Wollongong cocaine ring

Updated June 2 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 5:30pm
A young man accused of keeping a thriving Wollongong cocaine network alive was caught on a secret camera delivering 255 grams of the substance to the alleged mainplayer, a court has heard.

