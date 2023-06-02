Two losses on the trot is unfamiliar territory for Collegians. Three on the bounce is flat-out unthinkable for a club gunning for three straight titles.
Yet it's the fate the Dogs are staring down the barrel of heading into Saturday's showdown with Corrimal at Collegians Sports Centre.
It follows a tough loss to De La Salle in Magic Round and a disappointing 22-10 loss to Wests last week, a match that saw them spend 10 minutes just 11 men for the second time this season.
It's a drain on outside back stocks that sees winger Sam McCann the lone survivor in the back five from last season's grand final triumph, with the prolific try-scorer keen to get back in the winner's circle.
"It's kind of is unfamiliar territory for us but two losses back to back early in the season is a bit tough to swallow," McCann said.
"We were moving pretty comfortably in the first few games and then had some losses. I think it's good for us to put us back in our place and start to really earn our wins moving forward.
"The beauty of the limited team comp means that we get to see them all again a couple of times. I think it's good for the competition we've got more teams competing at a higher level.
"We're moving on to Corrimal this weekend, who had a good win over in the first game of the season. We're moving forward and feeling confident moving into that one. Hopefully we can get another good result."
A former Cougar himself, McCann said his team will need to be on-guard to ensure its not them this weekend.
"Obviously they're due for a win, we we are too," McCann said.
"We'll treat them like every other team, you know they're going to turn up and do a job in that first half. Hopefully we do our job in defense and we can finish it off with the ball."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
