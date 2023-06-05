Rising Arts Productions are excited to produce the NSW premiere of this great script by Lucas Hnath and bring it to Wollongong. Known for bringing popular cult classics to Wollongong like 'Heathers: The Musical' & 'PUFFS', '...Death of Walt Disney' is a first for us by bringing a lesser known plays debut to Wollongong. That said, we are no less excited and hope it'll become just as beloved.