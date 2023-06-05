Miners Lamp Theatre, Corrimal. June 9 to 24.
Produced by musical theatre company Arcadians, the music from some of Broadway's biggest hits - Wicked, Godspell and Pippin - have been transformed into this journey through time as one couple rediscover why they got married in the first place.
Director Kerrie Hartin said she'd found the Stephen Schwartz script online to read, then subsequently found the Spotify playlist where she absolutely fell in love with it.
"It's all Stephen Schwartz music, the lyrics have been re-written to suit the story," she said.
"Theatre-goers can expect to hear tunes that they know, they can expect to see six amazing performers playing the roles, and can expect to cry at the end."
Popular tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Bakers Wife and more are included in the production.
The plot: Sue and Dan, a couple in a 20 year marriage that has gone stale. In the course of one night, as they sift through old photos and watch their memories come to life, can they find a way back to each other.
Side Door Theatre, Wollongong, June 9 to 17.
'...Death of Walt Disney' is a dark comedy play that fictionalises Walt's final days on earth. Wanting to immortalise himself further, he's written a screenplay and gathered actors together to perform a reading but things quickly start to spiral out of control as the line between reality and fiction blur. It is a great story about obsession and immortality that plays out a little like 'Hamilton' meets 'Waiting for Godot'.
Rising Arts Productions are excited to produce the NSW premiere of this great script by Lucas Hnath and bring it to Wollongong. Known for bringing popular cult classics to Wollongong like 'Heathers: The Musical' & 'PUFFS', '...Death of Walt Disney' is a first for us by bringing a lesser known plays debut to Wollongong. That said, we are no less excited and hope it'll become just as beloved.
Featuring local performer Sophie Bentley in the lead role of Walt Disney, we are thrilled to continue to give women in theatre opportunities to play roles they might not often get to play and showcase the wealth of talented women in the Illawarra.
Roo Theatre, Shellharbour Village. On until June 17.
Based on the children's novel by Roald Dahl (not the Johnny Depp movie). This stage adaption follows the young dreamer Charlie Bucket who scores a golden ticket to meet Willy Wonka, the mysterious candy maker with global fandom.
Journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination with a comically curious assortment of winners - Charlie Bucket, Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregard and Mike Teavee. From chocolate waterfalls to furry lollypops, Wonka's creations come to life in a flurry of colour and confection.
Wollongong Workshop Theatre, Gwynneville, June 16 until July 1.
An imaginative dark comedy celebrating the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, Mr. Burns is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another.
On Facebook the company described it as: shortly after an unspecified apocalyptic event, six survivors gather around a campfire. To distract themselves from mourning, they attempt to recount the episode "Cape Feare" of the television show The Simpsons, as well as various other pieces of pop culture.
Spiegeltent Wollongong, in the Arts Precinct, Wednesday June 7 until Sunday June 11.
It's a world-class cabaret show featuring stars of Cirque Du Soleil, The Illusionist, La Clique, and an international Got Talent winner.
Join your host and tour guide - award-winning star of Broadway, Paul Dabek - as he introduces the audience with a barrage of brit-wit, his curious cast cabaret royalty in a show that oozes magic, circus, comedy and jaw-dropping variety.
Recommended for ages 10+, contains strobe lighting and smoke effects.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
