Each-way bets keep Dragons off the pace

Hire a bloke you knocked back three years ago? It'd be peak Dragons wouldn't it.
If this past week isn't the nadir for the joint venture, you'd hate to see what's to come. It seems the Dragons decision-makers genuinely thought they had their man in Jason Ryles earlier this week.
Chief Executive Ryan Webb spoke to Mercury colleague Agron Latifi on Tuesday morning and, without offering guarantees, there was a quiet confidence the deal could well be over the line within 24 hours. Within one, it was off the table.
What ensued has been something like a favourite being scratched on the morning of the Melbourne Cup, with people scrambling to look at the 10 other names they'd circled in the form guide.
It's the challenge the board now faces bringing in the next coach. Whoever it is, it will be no secret they were not the first choice. That's a hard place to start from.
If Dean Young is now the front-runner, he was also passed over three years ago when the board didn't have the gumption to back a rookie. It went with Anthony Griffin whose appeal, as far as can be surmised, was that he was a former NRL coach not presently employed.
Some might put a line in the job for good but, thankfully, Young is not the type to indulge in that pettiness. As it turns out, Todd Payten isn't either, the Cowboys coach saying Young will have all the space in the world to consider a return to Wollongong.
"Whether he's in discussions or not, I'm yet to ask the question," Payten said.
"I've kind of given it a wide berth this week given all our distractions. However it plays out, he's got our full support. He's been really strong for our club, he's made a positive impact to our group, he's helped me. He's a terrific ally.
"I would expect 80 per cent of all assistant coaches to have an ambition to be an NRL head coach. He's got a love for the club and I understand the connection. I don't want to put words in his mouth but, outside of our club, that's the only place he knows."
Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou was singing from the same hymn sheet with Ben Hornby, and now possibly John Morris, on the Dragons short-list.
"I've said that many times 'no', I wouldn't [stand in Hornby's way]," Demetriou said.
"He's a great coach Benny, as is John (Morris, Souths assistant coach). I'm pretty lucky to have those guys and they're ready to have a crack if an opportunity presents but who knows."
It's in stark contrast to the Roosters, who squeezed Ryles from the moment he showed interest in the Dragons job. There are any number of whispers about how and why Ryles ultimately turned it down.
It could be as simple as the fact that just about any person who has set eyes on a rugby league ball would tell you Melbourne is a far more solid footing from which to launch an NRL coaching career.
Other reports suggest the board wasn't willing to hand over control of all the aspects of football operations to a first-time NRL coach. That's not unsound reasoning, but it becomes so when you're also selling a desire to back a rookie.
It's symptomatic of a club that simply cannot agree on what it actually wants.
A rookie on the up? An experienced hard liner? Someone who 'gets' the club? They've had varieties of each over the past decade without truly backing any of them.
No club in search of a head coach will ever find one that ticks every box. You'll never get a rookie coach with experience, while a 'former' head coach is usually that for a reason.
You can't last as long as they do in the NRL rigmarole without getting some mud on you. When it comes to Shane Flanagan, the Dragons are hardly in a position to take a holier than thou attitude to his past. But that's another discussion.
The club's once again considering its options. At this point, it's probably fortunate those options are giving it any consideration.
Young and Hornby are great candidates, but it's less about who the club picks and more about what they give them to actually do the job.
What Ryles' rejection illustrates is that each-way bets won't get it done.
