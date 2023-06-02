Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Each-way bets keeping floundering St George Illawarra off the pace

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 3 2023 - 10:43am, first published June 2 2023 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Young (right) is reportedly now the front-runner for the Dragons head coaching role following Jason Ryles' rejection. Picture Getty Images
Dean Young (right) is reportedly now the front-runner for the Dragons head coaching role following Jason Ryles' rejection. Picture Getty Images

Hire a bloke you knocked back three years ago? It'd be peak Dragons wouldn't it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.