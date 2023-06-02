Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs head coach Andy Lynch says his team is "excited" ahead of their clash with the league-leading Nowra-Bomaderry Jets this Sunday.
Lynch knows the strength of the Jets side that has only dropped one game during the Group Seven season. However, his Bulldogs gave them one of their biggest challenges when they drew 18-all in round one.
"I could easily bring up Adam Quinlan and Dylan Farrell and say that's what we have to account for, but two players don't win you games," Lynch said.
"They are one to 17 across the board, they play as a team, they are a threat to us but it's great to see Nowra at the top of the table shining a light on the Shoalhaven area. It's motivation for us."
The Dogs are coming off a strong 36-22 win against the Gorillas, which was a clear reflection of the "one-team" ethos that Lynch has been preaching all season.
The Bulldogs, despite being in the middle of the pack currently, have had several impressive performances throughout the season, showing just how good they can be at their best.
The team has yet to record back-to-back wins, however, which is something Lynch hopes to change soon.
"We still haven't got that monkey off our back," he said.
"It's going to be a real challenge for us to go to Nowra and I think it's definitely going to be the clash of the round."
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets coach Adam Quinlan, spoke just as fondly about the Bulldogs, calling them one of the most physical teams in the competition.
"Milton are a big team and we saw that in the first round, they really made things difficult for us," Quinlan said.
"Our attack is going to have to be strong and we'll need to try and move the ball around well to get the big boys moving and hopefully tire them out a bit."
"Regardless, it's going to be a difficult game, but we just need to keep playing the way we have been and hopefully that will be good enough."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
