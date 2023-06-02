Their rap sheets include break and enter, malicious damage and traffic offences, and police are looking for your help to find them.
Ethan Collins, 31, and Adrian Jovanovski, 28, are on the run and warrants have been issued for their arrest.
Police say Collins is wanted in connection with alleged malicious damage and break and enter offences.
He has a thin build, is around 180 centimetres tall and has brown hair.
Officers said he is known to frequent Berkeley, Warrawong and surrounding areas.
Jovanovski is wanted for his alleged involvement in traffic and malicious damage offences.
He has a medium build is around 180 centimtres tall and has brown hair.
Officers said he is known to frequent Wongawilli, Dapto, West Wollongong, Mangerton and surrounding areas.
If you have information that could assist officers call your nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
