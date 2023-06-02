A man has been charged with murder after a three-year-old boy was found dead inside a unit in Sydney's southwest this week.
Police found the body of the boy at a Washington Avenue unit in Riverwood about 4pm on Wednesday, after responding to a "concern for welfare" call.
While there they also located a 45-year-old man with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he was put under police guard.
A crime scene was established, and detectives commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
On Friday, the 45-year-old man was arrested by police at hospital and charged with murder.
He was refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Bail Court via audio-video link on Saturday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.