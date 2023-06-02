Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Police charge 45yr old man with murder of three-year-old boy

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged with murder after a three-year-old boy was found dead inside a unit in Sydney's southwest this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.