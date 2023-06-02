Illawarra Mercury
Emergency services crews help to recover sunken vessel in Kiama harbour

Updated June 3 2023 - 10:15am, first published 8:30am
Emergency services were called to attend to a sunken vessel at Kiama Harbour on Saturday morning, after a boat launched at the boat ramp started taking on water.

