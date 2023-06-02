Emergency services crews help to recover sunken vessel in Kiama harbour

Emergency services were called to attend to a sunken vessel at Kiama Harbour on Saturday morning, after a boat launched at the boat ramp started taking on water.
FRNSW Rescue and Hazmat crews from Kiama and Shellharbour attended, along with Marine Rescue, surf life saving and police.
NSW Fire and Rescue Inspector Greg Purvis said fire crews attended to see if there was any fuel leak into the water.
"We were happy that there was no fuel leaking from the boat," he said.
"The boat has been recovered by surf life saving, and we put some booms booms around it and owner is going to organise to collect it later today."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
