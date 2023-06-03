It is no accident Dion's Bus Service is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
From the family's almost mythical journey to the Illawarra, to the do-it-yourself wooden bus bodies built onto an old truck chassis to today's tap-on ticketing system complete with information overload literally at customers' fingertips, the story is one of survival and evolution.
Already much is known of the Dions' generosity - they went off-route for their passengers, delivered medications, overlooked fares, waived levies - but what else?
Les Dion, the service's managing director who is preparing to celebrate that formidable milestone, wants to know more.
He's pretty sure there are more yarns to unearth - and not just from the bus business.
While the Dions and public transport are an easily recognisable double act, the family's property interests are extensive.
"So if people were doing it tough - either as a customer or as a tenant because they would help you out.
"It'd be either waiving certain charges or going off-route to deliver medications or fruit and veg to someone who lived up the road," Mr Dion explained.
"You could get away with that in those days."
It wasn't always warm and fuzzy though, particularly when the competition was significant and the regulators' oversight was not as all-encompassing as the 21st century.
In the hey-day of the cinemas it was nothing for drivers vying for evening trade after the movies ended to punch on.
"Uncle Tom would get into a fight. He'd have a punch-up!
"You wouldn't think this old Chinese fella would get into fisticuffs but you're talking about back then.
"But they mellowed and became this family everyone loved and now in it's a business model involved with the government - there have just been so many transitions.
"That's why there still are so many stories to be told."
Mr Dion believes the service's longevity has two foundations.
"My uncle Tom was actually quite a very shrewd businessman, but at the end of the day, his and Aunty Rosie's hearts were very, very much attached to the community.
"If someone was doing it tough, they would help out where they could. People have always been at the heart of the business," Mr Dion said.
"And if someone had no money but needed a ride and asked, they got a ride - it was that simple," Mr Dion explained.
"But you can still look after your customer and we seek to do that."
It's not just the Dion men - Tom, Charlie, Barney and Les - in the spotlight but also Rose, Jean, Ivy, Dolly and Mary Dion who made equally significant contributions to the family and business.
And it's these stories the DIons want to hear more of as anniversary No.100 rolls around.
If you have more to share and want to be involved, email info@whydocumentaries.com
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
